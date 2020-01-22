"President Putin, like President Trump, is a real Friend of Zion''

"Friends of Zion Award" to be bestowed to Russian President Vladimir Putin who will be in Israel tomorrow

Mike Evans, on behalf of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, announced on Wednesday, January 22nd that he will be bestowing the “Friends of Zion Award” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and on behalf of the Russian people, who saved a multitude of Jews during World War II.

President Putin is in Jerusalem for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, an event titled “Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism,” with over forty world leaders. The forum falls on the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

The “Friends of Zion Award” was commissioned by Israel’s ninth President Shimon Peres, who served as the first International Chairman of the Friends of Zion, honors world leaders for their support of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

Nine world leaders have received the “Friends of Zion Award,” including two American presidents: President Trump and President George W. Bush.

In December 2017, President Donald Trump received the “Friends of Zion Award” in the Oval Office from Mike Evans. The event was attended by Vice President Mike Pence, Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and faith leaders representing over 150 million Christian globally.

Mike Evans has notified the Russian Embassy in Israel of his decision to honor President Putin, in addition he announced that “Friends of Zion Heritage Center will be building a special exhibition honoring Russia for saving a multitude of Jews during World War II".

"FOZ is also building an exhibition in honor of President Trump for all he has done to support the State of Israel and combat anti-Semitism” said Evans.