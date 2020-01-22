Lapid: 'My father and Benny Gantz's mother were together in the ghetto'

Blue and White's MK Lapid says his meeting with French Pres. Macron was 'positive' and the two discussed anti-Semitism.

MK Yair Lapid, number two in the Blue and White party, spoke Wednesday afternoon about his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We had a long and positive meeting with President Macron," Lapid said after the Jerusalem meeting. "He is a true friend of the State of Israel, a determined and consistent fighter against anti-Semitism in France and a personal friend."



Lapid also said Macron asked how his relationship with Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Ganttz came to be.

"How was the relationship between you formed?" he asked Benny Gantz and myself.

"It was created long before we met," Lapid replied. He added: "My father and Benny's mother were together in the ghetto."

Earlier on Wednesday, Macron met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, discussing both regional issues and the growing anti-Semitism in France.