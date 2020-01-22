Rain to let up? Forecasters say it's only temporary

After a week of storms, forecasters say rain will let up a bit before returning over weekend.

The torrential rains which have pounded Israel will lighten on Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy. Light local rains will fall in central and southern Israel and temperatures will rise slightly but remain lower than seasonal average. Over the course of the day, the rains will lessen and cease.

On Thursday, there will be local rainfall in northern and central Israel. Towards evening, the rain will pick up and the winds will intensify. Temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average.

Friday will see local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev. Snow may fall on northern and central mountains, and there will be harsh winds. Over the course of the day, the rains will lessen and cease.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise slightly but remain lower than seasonal average.

The Water Authority reported Wednesday morning that the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) had risen 4.5 centimeters (1.8") since Tuesday, and now stands at 210.55 meters below sea level. Since the beginning of the rainy season, the Kinneret has risen 1.35 meters (4.4 feet), and nearly a meter of that (39") happened since January 1.

Another 1.75 meters (5.7 feet) is needed until the Kinneret is full.

The Mount Hermon Visitors Center opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday morning.