France's Macron slams anti-Semitism on Jerusalem visit

'Anti-Semitism is haunting our present time,' says French President Emmanuel Macron during visit to Jerusalem ahead of World Holocaust Forum

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday railed against anti-Semitism, saying it "haunts our present time", during a visit to Jerusalem to commemorate Holocaust victims.

The French leader is in Jerusalem ahead of a gathering of world leaders there on Thursday, to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

In a message to Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center, which will host the high-profile event, Macron spoke of "citizens of France and elsewhere (who) are targeted because they are Jewish.

"This return of hatred haunts our present time," he said in the text published by Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot.

Combating anti-Semitism is a key theme of Thursday's event, which will remember more than one million Jews killed at Auschwitz during World War II.

"This fight against anti-Semitism, I lead it every day by tackling it in speeches, in behavior, on the internet," said Macron.

He invited digital platforms and public authorities, as well as civil society and individuals, to intervene "to eliminate hateful content".

"Saying nothing, turning away, is making yourself an accomplice," he added.

Ahead of Thursday's memorial, to be attended by dignitaries from more than 40 countries, Macron will have a series of high-level meetings.

He began the day in Jerusalem by meeting Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, before talks with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin.

With Israel just weeks away from an election on March 2, Macron was also set to meet Netanyahu's top rival Benny Gantz.

The French president plans to travel to Ramallah for a meeting with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas.