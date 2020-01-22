MK Shaked tells Blue and White: 'The public isn't stupid, won't vote for moral bankruptcy'

MK Ayelet Shaked says Religious Zionists won't give Blue and White even half a Knesset seat/ 'No one will vote for moral bankruptcy.'

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Wednesday morning spoke to 103 FM Radio about the Blue and White party's efforts to garner votes from Religious Zionists.

"The public isn't stupid, and Blue and White won't receive even half a Knesset seat from Religious Zionists after Yesh Atid tried to destroy all of their enterprises," Shaked said. "No one in Religious Zionism will vote for a leftist government with the Arabs, because it is moral bankruptcy."

She also said that the unity between the right-wing parties had not been done properly.

"I believe that there is anger regarding the process, but we all wanted this union. Especially in light of the union on the left. This is an amazing list which represents the entire right."

Emphasizing that there are only two blocs, Shaked called on voters to "vote for parties which will certainly pass the electoral threshold."

Regarding the rift between Israel's right and left, she said: "It may seem serious today, but in the past the hatred and polarization were a lot more extreme than they are today."