Regev to Gantz: 'Enough with the tales of sovereignty, tell the public the truth'

Min. Miri Regev tells Arutz Sheva: Benny Gantz doesn't really want to annex Jordan Valley, he has a lot of support among the left.

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) spoke Tuesday night to Arutz Sheva, criticizing Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz for what he said during the spat between himself and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu regarding the annexation of the Jordan Valley.

"Gantz is pulling a fast one, he's always trying to fool the public," Regev said. "He doesn't really want to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley. [Blue and White MK Yael] German wants to pull out [of the Jordan Valley] - what sovereignty is Gantz talking about? Gantz is talking about X, and his men are talking about Y."

"All Gantz is doing is trying to woo the right when he has a lot of support among the left, with Meretz. He has no desire and no intention to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley or help out the settlements. All he wants is 'anything but Netanyahu.' They don't really have what to offer.

"I hope we will succeed in passing the legislation to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley," she emphasized. "Let's see our friends in Blue and White, let's see Gantz join [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman, it's idle chatter."

"Enough with the tales. Gantz, we know that you're leading the left, you're working together with the extreme left bloc, which is Meretz. So tell the public the truth. Don't try to woo the right, because it won't help."

On Tuesday afternoon, Gantz promised to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, but quickly backtracked, admitting that he is against unilateral annexation. after Netanyahu called on him to translate his words into actions.