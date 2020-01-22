Iranian lawmaker offers $3 million reward for Trump assassination

Lawmaker Ahmad Hamzeh offers $3 million to anyone who kills US President, says Iran could avoid threats if it had nuclear arms.

An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a $3 million reward to anyone who killed US President Donald Trump and said Iran could avoid threats if it had nuclear arms, Reuters reported.

“On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $3 million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump,” lawmaker Ahmad Hamzeh told the 290-seat Iranian parliament, according to the Iranian ISNA news agency.

He did not say if the reward had any official backing from Iran’s clerical rulers.

“If we had nuclear weapons today, we would be protected from threats ... We should put the production of long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right,” Hamzeh was quoted as saying.

US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood dismissed the threat as “ridiculous”, telling reporters in Geneva it showed the “terrorist underpinnings” of Iran’s establishment.

The latest Iranian threat comes amid increasing tensions between the Islamic Republic and the US.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement in May of 2018 and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

In response, Iran gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

The tensions peaked earlier this month when Trump ordered a drone strike which eliminated top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at US targets in Iraq.

Following Soleimani’s elimination, Iran offered $80 million for the assassination of Trump, while Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi said his country would attack the White House.

In addition, Iran announced that it will abandon the 2015 nuclear deal altogether over the killing of Soleimani.