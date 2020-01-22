PA criticizes both Netanyahu and Gantz

The Palestinian Authority (PA) was critical on Tuesday of both Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz following their statements in favor of annexation of the Jordan Valley.

Gantz, speaking during a tour of the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea area, said he would work to promote the application of Israeli sovereignty over the area in the next Knesset, but suggested he would not do so unilaterally, instead calling for “coordination” with the international community.

Netanyahu later vowed to annex the Jordan Valley and the Northern Dead Sea “without delay and without any veto by Ahmed Tibi" and also promised that “we will apply Israeli law to the entire settlement enterprise, all of it. Gush Etzion, Ma'aleh Adumim, Ariel, and all the other communities without exception.”

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, denounced the comments and warned the political parties in Israel against repeating these statements because of the implications they would have on the overall relationship between Israel and the PA, including the agreements signed between the parties.

Netanyahu and Gantz's statements, claimed Abu Rudeineh, are destroying the foundations of the peace process and will lead the region to a new and dangerous stage in the history of the conflict and instability.

He called on the international community to take firm action against the Israeli positions that “jeopardize world security, stability and peace.”