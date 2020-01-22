A father's story: Fight for justice against Iranian terror

Stephen Flatow decided to devote his life to the fight against Iranian terror after his daughter was murdered by the Islamic Jihad.

Stephen Flatow's daughter Alisa changed their family's journey when she brought Jewish observance into their lives.

After she was murdered in Gaza in 1995 by Islamic Jihad at the age of 20, her father changed the course of many lives when he dedicated himself to seeking justice for other victims of Iranian state sponsored terror.

Stephen speaks with Eve Harow on the never ending war of ideas against the evil that has claimed thousands of innocents in the last quarter century.

His book, "A Father's Story: My Fight for Justice against Iranian Terror", is an ode to a father's love for his firstborn and a call to humanity to prevent anyone else from joining the club of casualties of global jihad.