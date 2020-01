What is the significance of kings, princes and prime ministers coming to Jerusalem to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz?

What is the significance of 49 delegations of kings, princes and prime ministers coming to Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz?

Gil Hoffman discusses the enormity of the event with veteran Jerusalem Post correspondent and columnist Greer Fay Cashman.

Gil then talks about the current political climate and the clash between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein.