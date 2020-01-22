Clinton: Nobody likes Bernie Sanders

Former Secretary of State lashes out at Bernie Sanders who challenged her for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

Former US Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday lashed out at Senator Bernie Sanders, who challenged her for the Democratic nomination in 2016, saying that “nobody likes him.”

Clinton, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, was asked about comments she made about Sanders’ accomplishments in Congress for an upcoming documentary on Hulu about the 2016 race.

In the documentary, Clinton says of Sanders, “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Asked by the Reporter if that assessment still holds, Clinton replied, “Yes, it does.”

Asked if she would endorse Sanders if he gets the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020, she replied, “I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.”

“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women,” Clinton added.

Sanders responded to Clinton’s comments later on Tuesday, telling ABC News, “On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one.”

“Secretary Clinton is entitled to her point of view,” he added. “My job today is to focus on the impeachment trial, my job today is to put together a team that can defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the United States of America.”

Asked why Clinton was “still talking about 2016,” Sanders responded “That is a good question, ask her.”

In her book, which was released after her 2016 election loss to President Donald Trump, Clinton blamed Sanders for the loss, writing that the attacks by Sanders caused “lasting damage” and were instrumental in “paving the way for Trump’s Crooked Hillary campaign.”