Friends of Zion President: 'Key to peace with the Palestinians is to uproot anti-Semitism'

Friends of Zion President Dr. Mike Evans discusses how he intends to actualize the 'Never Again' imperative.

Friends of Zion President Dr. Mike Evans spoke to Arutz Sheva tonight at a recognition event for Georgia President Salome Zoravishvili, held by the Friends of Israel Museum and the Georgia Embassy in Israel.

The event took place following the President's declaration of a joint Israel-Georgia culture office and her commitment to fight against anti-Semitism in her country.

At the event, Dr. Evans said: "We've given this award to eighteen world leaders. Our mission is combating anti-Semitism. We have seventy-million people who have joined us in this fight, and this is a week to recognize anti-Semitism and to stand against it."

Asked how he intends to actualize the "Never Again" imperative, Evans said "I'll tell you what I told President Trump: The key to peace with the Palestinians is to uproot anti-Semitism. Once anti-Semitism is ripped out of Palestinian schools and media, there can be a solution."

Georgia President Salome Zorabishvili said at the event, "I am proud to represent Georgia at the Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony and Commemoration. It is a great honor to be here in the Eternal City of Jerusalem, the Eternal City of King David."

The President noted, among other things, that during the Spanish expulsion, Georgia provided refuge to the Jews and made it clear that this expresses Georgia's attitude towards the Jewish People throughout the ages: "We have supported each other for generations, there is mutual understanding and friendship."