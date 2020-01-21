Regev speaks at recognition event for Georgia President Salome Zoravishvili, held by Friends of Israel Museum and Georgia Embassy in Israel.

Culture Minister Miri Regev spoke tonight at a recognition event for Georgia President Salome Zoravishvili, held by the Friends of Israel Museum and the Georgia Embassy in Israel.

The event took place following the President's declaration of a joint Israel-Georgia culture office and her commitment to fight against anti-Semitism in her country.

At the event, Regev addressed the issue of the fight against anti-Semitism, saying, "Anti-Semitism has not disappeared and the new anti-Semitism of the BDS movement must be acknowledged."

Georgia President Salome Zorabishvili said at the event, "I am proud to represent Georgia at the Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony and Commemoration. It is a great honor to be here in the Eternal City of Jerusalem, the Eternal City of King David."

The President noted, among other things, that during the Spanish expulsion, Georgia provided refuge to the Jews and made it clear that this expresses Georgia's attitude towards the Jewish People throughout the ages: "We have supported each other for generations, there is mutual understanding and friendship."