Gaza terrorists throw explosive at IDF soldiers

Three Arabs crossed the Gaza perimeter fence Tuesday night toward Israeli territory in Kibbutz Kissufim.

The three tried to throw an explosive or grenade at the soldiers, but the soldiers identified them, opened fire on them and hit them.

Last week, IDF forces identified an armed terrorist who was approaching the perimeter fence in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF reported that the terrorist was identified by watchdogs from the Gaza Division's collecting squad who identified him as approaching with weapons.