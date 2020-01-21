Bennett: Don't miss opportunity for sovereignty in Jordan Valley

Defense Minister praises Bezalel Smotrich's proposal to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley. 'Zionist parties cannot miss 1-time chance.

Yamina leader and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett called on the government and the Knesset to not "miss the opportunity" to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley after Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White leader MK Benny Ganz both expressed support for such a move.

"I am pleased that Minister Bezalel Smutrich's detailed initiative to apply Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley in the Knesset plenum is gaining momentum and I expect it to come up for discussion soon. Enough with the talks, it is time to move on," Bennett said in a video released Tuesday evening.

"This is a historic time for Jewish settlement. If the plenum is convened during the election campaign, there is no reason to postpone voting for post-election sovereignty. We expect the Zionist parties to support it and not miss this one-time opportunity," he said.

"Applying sovereignty in the Jordan Valley is a major and important step that requires the Israeli Knesset's consent," Bennett added.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Gantz vowed to promote the application of Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley after the March 2nd election.

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to Gantz by calling on him to support the move even before the election.

"Why wait for after the elections, if you can apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley right now, and receive broad support in the Knesset?" Netanyahu asked.

"Benny Gantz, I am waiting for your response by this evening, unless [Joint Arab List Chairman MK] Ahmad Tibi vetoes the move."

The Likud party has vowed to raise the bill for the application of sovereignty in the Jordan Valley next week.