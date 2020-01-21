Bill for sovereignty in Jordan Valley to be presented next week

Likud seeks to 'test' Blue and White party by pushing bill to apply sovereignty to Jordan Valley before the next elections.

The Likud party plans to introduce a bill applying Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley next week to 'test' the Blue and White party after MK Benny Gantz stated his support for such a move Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Gantz vowed to promote the application of Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley after the March 2nd election.

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to Gantz by calling on him to support the move even before the election.

"Why wait for after the elections, if you can apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley right now, and receive broad support in the Knesset?" Netanyahu asked.

"Benny Gantz, I am waiting for your response by this evening, unless [Joint Arab List Chairman MK] Ahmad Tibi vetoes the move."