Netanyahu welcomes world leaders to Jerusalem

'It is important that world leaders remember where we came from,' PM says as leaders gather for 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a video Monday welcoming world leaders to Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

"I welcome the leaders from around the world who come here to Jerusalem to mark with us 75 years of liberation from the Auschwitz death camp. It is important that they remember where we came from, and it is important that they see where we came from," Netanyahu said.

Among the prominent leaders who have landed today in Israel are US Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and other presidents and prime ministers from dozens of countries around the world.