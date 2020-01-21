Don’t let another Daf slip away with this new App

Shas Chabura App provides day-by-day chazara schedule based upon scientific research on how to most effectively remember material you learn.

The Siyum Hashas has come and gone and a new Daf Yomi cycle is upon us. You, among multitudes of other Jews, have begun the new cycle with high hopes of being a mesayim in seven-and-a-half years from now.

But how about we up the goal a notch? to not only be a mesayeim, but to be a true Shas Yid??

Yes, it is within reach of every Daf Yomi learner to not only learn and complete Shas, but to know and remember Shas.

Introducing the Shas Chabura App, available now on the App Store and on Google Play Store.

Shas Chabura is an organized, day-by-day chazara schedule based upon scientific research on how to most effectively remember material you learn. One who follows the program ends up reviewing each Daf in Shas multiple times and, as a result, acquires a lifelong kinyan in it.

The Shas Chabura system was founded in 1997 by Rabbi Sender Dolgin, a Lakewood talmid chacham, with the enthusiastic endorsement of HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv zt?l, lbc?l HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlit?a, and other gedolei Yisroel.

In the run up to the Siyum Hashas, Rabbi Dolgin and Shas Chabura CEO Yosef Belkin worked to develop an app that brings the Shas Chabura program to the public?s fingertips via a contemporary mobile app. The app is visually appealing, easy to use, and also ?keeps score? of how many Dafim and Masechtos you?ve learned, providing a healthy dose of reward and satisfaction throughout the process.

Thousands of yidden just like you have already downloaded the app and are enjoying a whole new level of Torah learning. Care to join them?

To download and for more information, please visit https://app.shaschabura.com/. To order the paper version or share your feedback, please email us at info@shaschabura.com.