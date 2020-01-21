Knesset immunity discussion docket: Six in one week

Knesset Arrangements Committee Chairman MK Avi Nissenkorn (Labor-Gesher) published the expected dates for discussions on immunity requests submitted by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Knesset Member Chaim Katz.

Nissenkorn noted that in Netanyahu's case, six hearings are expected, the first of which is slated for Thursday, January 30th at 14:30, and the last on Thursday, February 6th at 10:00.

In the case of Knesset Member Chaim Katz, only two debates will be held in the Knesset Committee on January 30th and February 4th.

Hearings are conditional on the Knesset plenary approving the permanent Knesset Committee's establishment next Tuesday.

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) said in response to the immunity hearing schedule's announcement: "The crowded docket proves one thing: Blue and White have no intention of really listening but only going out of duty and mainly promoting their own anti-Bibi campaign.

"This is further proof why the immunity hearings should not be held before the elections. They turn the Knesset into a circus and receive prohibited funding worth millions of shekels for their hate campaign," added Karhi.