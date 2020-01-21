Haaretz publisher attacks deceased Zionist activist

Publisher of Haaretz newspaper, Amos Schocken, drew harsh criticism this week after he vilified a recently deceased Zionist activist by calling him a "fascist and the opposite of a Zionist."

Schocken wrote his comments on Twitter in response to an article about the death of Yanai Cohen, one of the founders of the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu's Tel-Aviv University branch, who passed away last week after battling a harsh disease.

"Sad. The fact that he was a fascist and the opposite of a Zionist is unrelated to his death. A young man should live, not die," wrote Schocken.

Avi Cohen, Yanai's father, responded to Schocken on Twitter: "Dear Mr. Schocken. Tomorrow I will cancel my subscription to Haaretz after some 10 years. You called my son of blessed memory a fascist while we are still sitting shiva [week-long mourning period]. You should be ashamed. Haaretz newspaper should be ashamed that you are a part of it. It is unfortunate that we have people like you who are in positions to influence public opinion. But life is a wheel. I will remember you for many years, and not for good."

Popular Israeli journalist Amit Segal shared the story on social media and wrote about Schocken, "Not a post-Zionist, a post-human being."

Im Tirtzu said that "the cold-heartedness of the Haaretz publisher knows no bounds."

"Attacking and denigrating a salt-of-the-earth family while they are still mourning for their son is absolutely disgusting."