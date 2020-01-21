Haaretz publisher attacks deceased Zionist activist

Amos Schocken calls Yanai Cohen, founder of Im Tirtzu Tel Aviv branch, a "fascist" one week after his death.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Haaretz publisher Amos Shocken
Haaretz publisher Amos Shocken
Flash 90

Publisher of Haaretz newspaper, Amos Schocken, drew harsh criticism this week after he vilified a recently deceased Zionist activist by calling him a "fascist and the opposite of a Zionist."

Schocken wrote his comments on Twitter in response to an article about the death of Yanai Cohen, one of the founders of the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu's Tel-Aviv University branch, who passed away last week after battling a harsh disease.

"Sad. The fact that he was a fascist and the opposite of a Zionist is unrelated to his death. A young man should live, not die," wrote Schocken.

Avi Cohen, Yanai's father, responded to Schocken on Twitter: "Dear Mr. Schocken. Tomorrow I will cancel my subscription to Haaretz after some 10 years. You called my son of blessed memory a fascist while we are still sitting shiva [week-long mourning period]. You should be ashamed. Haaretz newspaper should be ashamed that you are a part of it. It is unfortunate that we have people like you who are in positions to influence public opinion. But life is a wheel. I will remember you for many years, and not for good."

Popular Israeli journalist Amit Segal shared the story on social media and wrote about Schocken, "Not a post-Zionist, a post-human being."

Im Tirtzu said that "the cold-heartedness of the Haaretz publisher knows no bounds."

"Attacking and denigrating a salt-of-the-earth family while they are still mourning for their son is absolutely disgusting."

Tags:Haaretz, Im Tirtzu, Amos Schocken



