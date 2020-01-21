Diana apparently hit after alighting at stop as bus driver continued driving. He was later arrested for questioning by police.

קריית ארבע: אישה ירדה מאוטובוס ונדרסה למוות

Diana Guz, a resident of Kiryat Arba of about 40, was named the woman killed this morning by a bus in the town.

MDA staff evacuated her in serious condition to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where doctors had to determine her death.

Initial investigation revealed that Diana was apparently injured after she got off at the station. The bus driver continued driving and was later arrested for questioning by police.

MDA paramedic Yaira Vingush said: "When we arrived, we saw a woman lying on the road unconscious, suffering from lower limb injury. We gave her advanced medical care that included sedation and respiration, and we treated her in a mobile intensive care unit until arriving at hospital while she was in serious condition."