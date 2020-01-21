Sovereignty Movement calls Jordan Valley proposal 'momentous opportunity not to be wasted'

Movement urges Prime Minister: Emphasize that Jordan Valley is preliminary step leading to sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The Sovereignty Movement responded favorably to the statement by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu regarding his intention to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and over the communities in Judea and Samaria.

“The Prime Minister is restoring the political discourse to an ideological, moral, and Zionist one. As a politician with a profound and farsighted historical perspective, he is aware of the momentousness of this period and of the rare political opportunity that has presented itself, with the Israeli consensus and American support standing together behind the decision to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and over the communities in Judea and Samaria,” say movement heads Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar.

The Movement calls upon the Prime Minister to accelerate the sovereignty process "and not waste the political window of opportunity that is presenting itself."

Flash 90 Netanyahu with Jordan Valley sovereignty map

Likewise, they mention the numerous legal opinions that have been published recently, according to which sovereignty can be implemented even in a provisional government.

“The Sovereignty Movement calls upon Mr. Netanyahu to enlist the agreement of MK Gantz in favor of this dramatic step that has the potential to bring Israel to the dawn of a new era.

"In the movement, we call upon the Prime Minister to raise the issue of sovereignty over the Jordan Valley for a vote already in the next meeting of the government this coming Sunday, and emphasize that sovereignty over the Jordan Valley is a preliminary step in a series of steps leading to sovereignty over Judea and Samaria."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz's claim that he will look into applying Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley.

"Why wait for after the elections, if you can apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley right now, and receive broad support in the Knesset?" Netanyahu asked.

"Benny Gantz, I am waiting for your response by this evening, unless [Joint Arab List Chairman MK] Ahmad Tibi vetoes the move."

This, after Gantz vowed to promote Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley after the March 2nd election.