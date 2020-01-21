Likud and Yamina sign vote-sharing agreement

The 2 parties will sign an agreement for pooling votes ahead of the elections for the 23rd Knesset.

A vote-sharing agreement will also be signed between the Shas and United Torah Judaism parties.

A vote-sharing agreement between two parties allows one party to borrow votes from the other in order to gain an extra seat, if it is just short of gaining the seat and the other party has enough extra votes to lend beyond the seats it was allocated. Both parties must cross the 3.25% electoral threshold in order for the agreement to go into effect.