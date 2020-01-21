AG Mandelblit: Jerusalem municipality overstepped bounds by removing pro-family posters

Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit declared that the Jerusalem municipality overstepped its bounds last summer when it ordered the removal of pro-traditional family signs ahead of the Pride Parade.

Haaretz's Netael Bandel reported that Mandelblit submitted his decision following an appeal by the Hazon Movement, which posted the signs, and that the municipality announced that it would accept the AG's decision and allow the signs to be hung again.

In response, Jerusalem's legal adviser said that the municipality reserves the right to examine each case independently, and that the decision to remove the signs was "made with mixed feelings and a heavy heart."

In June 2019, the Jerusalem municipality ordered the removal of pro-family signs while ignoring requests to remove LGBT flags and not to hang them near religious buildings.

The signs, which said read: "Mom and Dad = a family. The courage to be normal." were declared "racist," by Avi Dor, CEO of the Prima hotel chain.

When questioned by an upset Jerusalem resident, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion responded by writing: "My dear friend, I am committed to acting according to my legal adviser's guidelines. I am very sorry that you feel hurt," and promising that the LGBT flags would be removed after the parade was over.