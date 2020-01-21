Havat Gilad still without water, electricity

Two years have passed since promises were made to connect the community to water and electricity infrastructure, but nothing has changed.

Yael Shevach, the widow of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered in a shooting terror attack near Havat Gilad, sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, requesting he act to connect the community to water and electricity infrastructure.

Along with Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan, Yael wrote: "Today, two years after the murder, I am once again forced to come out of mourning on this difficult day because, unfortunately, despite the many efforts, residents of Havat Gilad remain without water and electricity.”

"This means that we cannot manage a routine life. Many nights I have to give up on heating for my children and hot showers. My neighbors, pregnant and postpartum women with newborns, are left without a promising and proper heating system every evening."

Dagan wrote to the Prime Minister: "I urge you, Mr. Prime Minister, to instruct the Minister of Defense to direct the Civil Administration to allow the Electric Corporation to connect the residents to electricity, and to authorize the Mekorot company to connect the residents to water for humanitarian reasons. Children and entire families cannot be left in such a situation.”

Dagan and Shevach also issued a letter on the matter to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, who had previously eulogized Rabbi Raziel Shabach, promising: "Havat Gilad will yet be a city."

Two years ago, during the shiva, the prime minister ordered Havat Gilad to be connected to water and electricity, but this has still not been carried out.