Dep. FM Sergei Ryabkov warns Iran not to take 'reckless steps'

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday warned Iran not to take any "reckless steps" to quit the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Sputnik News reported.

Ryabkov also urged Iran to comply with its obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Opponents of the JCPOA and those who are now trying to destabilize the situation in the region, should not be given additional material to escalate the general situation. It would be counterproductive, in our opinion," Ryabkov said.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif promised that if the European powers file a complaint against Iran due to its violations of the 2015 nuclear agreement, the rogue power will quit the NPT as well.

IRNA, Iran's official news agency, quoted Zarif as saying: "If the Europeans continue their improper behavior or send Iran’s file to the Security Council, we will withdraw from the NPT."

Also on Monday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, claimed his country is still in compliance with the 2015 agreement, despite confirmation by the IAEA last November that Iran had violated the deal.

"Tehran still remains in the deal," he claimed in a televised news conference. "The European powers' claims about Iran violating the deal are unfounded."

On Sunday, IRNA quoted Iran's parliamentary speaker, Ali Larijani, who warned against the European complaint: "We clearly announce that if Europe, for any reason, uses Article 37 of the nuclear agreement unfairly, then Iran will make a serious decision regarding cooperation with the agency."