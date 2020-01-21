Snow to fall on the coldest day of the year

The current bout of cold weather and increased precipitation will continue throughout the week, leading to an additional rise in the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level.

Meanwhile, approximately 15 centimeters (5.9") of snow fell Monday night on Mount Hermon, and the site is currently closed to visitors.

The Kinneret rose 7 centimeters (2.8") since Monday, and currently stands at 210.595 meters below sea level, and 1.795 meters below the upper red line signaling that it is full, the Water Authority said.

שלג כבד באתר החרמון

Tuesday will see local rainfall in most areas of Israel, and the country's southern and eastern streams may flood. There may be snow in the northern and central mountains until the afternoon. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average, and on Tuesday night there may be frost.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light local rainfall during the morning hours, especially in the center and south. Temperatures will rise slightly but remain lower than seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and light local rains will fall in northern and central Israel. Towards evening, winds will intensify and the rain will become heavier. Temperatures will remain below seasonal average.

On Friday morning, there will be local rains from northern Israel to the northern Negev. Light snow will fall on the peaks of mountains in northern Israel. During the afternoon hours, the rain will lighten and cease. Temperatures will drop to much colder than average. There may be frost overnight.