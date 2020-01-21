Sovereignty Movement welcomes Smotrich initiative

Sovereignty Movement welcomes initiative of Transportation Minister to promote application of Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley.

The Sovereignty Movement on Monday welcomed the initiative of Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich to promote the application of Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley at a special Knesset meeting.

However, the movement added that the sovereignty in the Jordan Valley is only the beginning of the sovereignty process.

"The word 'first' should be added to the move promoted by Minister Smotrich. Sovereignty over the Jordan valley first, when the target is also sovereignty over Judea and Samaria," said the movement's leaders, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, who welcomed “the return of the political discourse to values and ideology, vision and Zionism."

The Sovereignty movement noted the opinion of jurists that the course of sovereignty can also be promoted during this period of a transitional government, and there is no constitutional obligation to wait for the day after the elections.

Smotrich sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu earlier on Monday requesting that the plenum be convened next week to vote to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley.

The plenary is expected to convene at the request of the Blue and White party to discuss setting up a committee for Netanyahu's immunity hearings. Smotrich suggested taking this opportunity to examine how Benny Gantz's party will respond to a proposal to apply Israeli law to the Jordan Valley.