Otzma Yehudit: We're running all the way

איתמר בן גביר לא פורש

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir announced on Monday evening that his party will run in the elections for the 23rd Knesset, despite the fact that its chances of passing the electoral threshold are slim.

"Tonight, I inform you and the Prime Minister that the secretariat of Otzma Yehudit deciding that we are running all the way in order to win," Ben Gvir said.

"I was offered to be a minister in one of the haredi parties," he revealed. "I was offered positions in the Jewish National Fund, the World Zionist Organization, the Israel Bar Association, even the post of an ambassador was offered to me so that I step down, but I refused."

"We have more of a chance of passing more than Netanyahu has of forming a government. Read my lips, we are running all the way," promised Ben Gvir.

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said that “Ben Gvir's decision to run is hampering the right's right to win the election. The media will embrace him and the left will applaud him because he gives them power with his own hands.”

“Tens of thousands of votes will go down the drain, what a waste. He had the opportunity to step down from running with dignity, but he chose an irresponsible path while risking the wholeness of the land. Sad," MK Zohar added.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Likud officials close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had proposed legislation in the upcoming Knesset to lower the electoral threshold in exchange for Otzma Yehudit's stepping down from the race.