Vote ZOA Coalition for the World Zionist Congress

The ZOA Coalition of the 27 strongest pro-Israel organizations is leading the battle to defend Israel, sovereignty and the Jewish people, at the World Zionist Congress (the WZC). The WZC is the parliament of the Jewish People. It sets policies and funding priorities for Israel’s national institutions – and has a huge impact on Israel and the Diaspora.

The ZOA Coalition initiated the World Zionist Congress’ anti-BDS policy and continues to lead the battle against BDS and antisemitism; promotes the sovereign rights of the Jewish people to our homeland; works to make sure that saving and helping endangered Jews around the world is the highest priority of Israel’s national institutions; and is trying to stop Israel-haters and critics that smear Israel from taking over the World Zionist Congress.

If you share our values, if you believe in a strong Israel, vote ZOA Coalition at the upcoming elections.