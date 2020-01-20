Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein maintains composure, remains unperturbed by attacks

Knesset Speaker responds to Netanyahu supporters' attack against him, 'My statesmanlike conduct is important and critical to Likud.'

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein responded in closed conversation to attacks by Likud officials and the Prime Minister's supporters who are furious at Edelstein's agreement to convene the Knesset plenum to discuss establishing a committee to discuss Binyamin Netanyahu's immunity.

"I am whole with my way of action and am unexcited about the attacks," Edelstein said, according to Channel 13 News. "I had no other legal choice. I've always been true to my values ​​and now, too. My statesmanlike conduct is important and critical to the Likud."

The Knesset Speaker also claimed that "My conduct can help the Likud against voices that are debating between us and Blue and White. They are more like Yuli Adelstein than Mickey Zohar."

Criticism of Edelstein was heard, among others, from Likud MK Mickey Zohar, who said: "If he'd made a decision not to convene the plenum, no one could have changed his decision. He could have prevented this farce.

"I think the public is very smart and sees before them a poor decision by the chairman that allows a political circus in the Knesset," added Zohar. "Edelstein knows that the matter of the Prime Minister's request for immunity has been decided. There will be no matter-of-fact judicial hearing here, and yet he still approves it.

"To me, this is serious. I hear a great deal of anger in the Likud over his decision. At the end of the day we're in a democratic movement, so he doesn't have to give me explanations."