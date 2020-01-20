2 hurt in stone-throwing attack in Gush Etzion

Father, daughter hurt when group of Arabs throw stones at their car while driving. Stone-throwing attack on Arab driver also reported.

Two people were lightly hurt in a stone-throwing attack near Tekoa in Gush Etzion Monday evening.

A 50-year-old man and his 22-year-old daughter were driving when a group of Arabs from a nearby village attacked them and threw stones at their car. The vehicle was damaged and the occupants were injured in the attack.

The two injured were treated at the site and evacuated by Magen David Adom to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

At the same time, another stone throwing attack on an Arab vehicle was reported near Kiryat Arba. The driver stated that a group of Jews threw stones at his car.

Yesterday, Givati ​​Brigade fighters arrested two terrorists on their way to throw Molotov cocktails at Jews near Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion.