Shaked to lead Right field activity: 'Fighting for every vote'

New Right Chairwoman MK Ayelet Shaked met this evening with Jewish Home Director Nir Orbach, National Union Director Yehuda Wald, with Shaked's bureau chief Yair Hirsch.

At the meeting, a field activity strategy was formulated in the election campaign and important areas of activity were defined.

Shaked, who will be responsible for Right-leaning electorate field activities, said after the meeting that "in this election we will storm the territory and fight for every vote in religious Zionism, the ideological Right, and the liberal economic Right."

ימינה עונים לכחול לבן: "הם יפנו לכם את הבית"

Earlier, the Yamina faction responded to a campaign targeting the religious Zionist public launched by the Blue and White Party today. Ayelet Shaked said: "Blue and White believe that religious Zionism will serve the Left-wing/Arab government they want to establish. The Yesh Atid party fought against all the glorious establishments of religious Zionism: against National Service, against Core Programs, against religious State education, against the Settlement Division, and against the Zionist yeshivas.

"And so, with all due respect to Yo'az Hendel, religious Zionism isn't a herd of fools," Shaked added.