Likud's proposal for Otzma Yehudit

Likud promises to lower threshold if Otzma Yehudit decides to retire; Itamar Ben Gvir to convene press conference tonight in Jerusalem.

Likud officials close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have proposed legislation in the upcoming Knesset to lower the electoral threshold in exchange for Otzma Yehudit's resignation from the 23rd Knesset elections.

Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir this evening will convene a press conference in Jerusalem where he will announce whether his party will quit the race to prevent thousands of votes from being wasted.

Likud hopes that Otzma Yehudit will support one of the Right-leaning parties, and may even pledge to appoint Itamar Ben Gvir as minister in the next government.

In an interview with the Knesset channel, Ben Gvir confirmed that he had been offered a proposal to take on a ministerial role and resign from the race for the Knesset: "The proposal came from various parties in the coalition. We did not respond negatively," he said.

עו"ד איתמר בן גביר בראיון ל"שחור לבן" בערוץ כנסת