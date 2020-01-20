Ayelet Shaked: 'Religious Zionism isn't a herd of fools'

After Blue and White launches campaign targeting religious Zionism, Yamina responds with video of their own.

The Yamina faction responded to a campaign targeting the religious Zionist public launched by the Blue and White Party today.

In the Blue and White ad, videos from turbulent days of sectoral politics were replayed from the Jewish Home Party Central Committee that led to cancelling the agreement with Itamar Ben Gvir.

In response, Yamina released a video showing recordings of senior Blue and White officials declaring their readiness to evacuate Jewish communities and far-reaching steps in negotiations with the "Palestinians".

At the end of the video, Ofer Shelah comments on the willingness to form a government supported by the Joint Arab List, while under the image of Gantz and Tibi another read: "The only home they offer is a joint home with Tibi and Odeh."

MK Ayelet Shaked said in response, "Blue and White believe that religious Zionism will serve the Left-wing/Arab government they want to establish. The Yesh Atid party fought against all the glorious establishments of religious Zionism: against National Service, against Core Programs, against religious State education, against the Settlement Division, and against the Zionist yeshivas.

"And so, with all due respect to Yo'az Hendel, religious Zionism isn't a herd of fools," Shaked added.