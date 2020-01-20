Naama Issachar's mother meets Netanyahu

Yaffe Issachar, the mother of Naama Issachar, who is imprisoned in Russia, met Monday afternoon with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the government's efforts to secure her daughter's release, Channel 12 News reported.

At the meeting, Netanyahu updated Issachar, who landed in Israel last night, on the talks on the release of her daughter which he had with Russian President Putin.

Earlier today, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov addressed various reports about the possible release of Naama Issachar, noting that his country had never discussed such issues in the media.

However, Peskov noted that the issue will be raised during Putin's visit to Israel this week, "This issue is likely to be raised during Putin's close contacts with Netanyahu." Peskov even added that it was "better to wait" to get new details.

Yaffe Issachar, Naama's mother, announced last night the cancellation of all protest activity planned for Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in Israel.

"Because of the sensitivity of the situation, and because of the appreciation and respect I have for engaging in the negotiations for Naama's return, and after seriously considering it - I announced a few minutes ago to the head of the fight, to cancel for now all protest actions planned for the next days," Issachar wrote in a post.

She added, "A short time ago, I landed in the country, and I would like first of all to thank you on my behalf, and on behalf of Naama, who still does not really know about your tremendous support, the activists, and the entire Israeli public. We are in a critical, delicate, and sensitive week for Naama's fate. For months, you managed to bring public awareness of Naama's story to a climax, raising the demand for her release to unprecedented heights. The public atmosphere you created with your own hands also led the Israeli government to act on Naama's release, and the Prime Minister publicly pledged to do so.

"In a few days, President Putin will visit Israel, and I pray that he will answer my request and that of the entire Israeli public, and bring Naama home. I want you to understand the sensitive situation we are in. We experience a roller-coaster of rumors that change hue every few hours. It's also a mental roller-coaster for my family and me,” Issachar wrote.

Addressing her supporters, she noted, "You've done a wonderful job so far. It's time to let the negotiation between the countries reach maturity. I'm optimistic, so should you be. Naama and I, along with all the family, thank you from the bottom of our hearts."