Chen Liberman vs Miri Regev: 'Not every insult said to a woman is because she's a woman'

Chen Liberman, a journalist for Israel's Channel 13, spoke to 103 FM Radio about MK Avigdor Liberman's (Yisrael Beytenu) snub of Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud).

On Saturday night, Avigdor Liberman and Regev met at the Channel 13 News studio.

As she entered the studio and Liberman left, Regev greeted Liberman with "shavua tov" (lit. good week, the greeting used to express good wishes for the coming week following the end of the Sabbath). However, Liberman refused to return the gesture, explaining, "I only say shavua tov to human beings."

Regev responded: "What a terrible statement that is," and later wrote on Facebook: "This chauvinistic and misogynistic statement has no place in the discourse between men and women, and has no place at all. You can disagree, you can criticize, but no one has the right to behave this way. Liberman has no respect and no basic human dignity, and I have nothing to say except to condemn such behavior."

Chen Liberman tweeted a response to Regev's words, writing: "[Avigdor] Liberman's statement is disgusting" but adding that "not every disgusting statement directed at a woman is necessarily chauvinistic and misogynistic, so Miri Regev can continue loving Eyal Golan without flying the feminist flag only when it's convenient for her."

In her interview with 103 FM, Chen emphasized: "Not everything that's disgusting that people say to a woman is because of her femininity."

"When there is an insult directed at a woman because she's a woman, you can say that's misogynistic. In this case there is a bad relationship between Avigdor Liberman and Miri Regev, and what he said is because of her personality, so I don't see anything chauvinistic or misogynistic in it."

She added that, "when it comes to how MK Stav Shaffir has been treated and if it was misogynistic, we can talk about whether that's because of her personality or not," but the incident between Liberman and Regev is "irrelevant."

She emphasized: "It's obvious that everyone has their agenda that they speak for. As long as what they say is true, I don't understand what the problem is."

Chen agreed with her interviewers, however, when they said that "Regev curses Liberman whenever she gets a chance, and it's okay not to greet her."