South Korea: Woman diagnosed with mysterious new virus originating in China

South Korea gets first case of new coronavirus which has infected at least 200 people worldwide.

South Korea on Monday reported its first case of a new coronavirus which has infected 62 people in China and over 200 worldwide, Maariv reported.

So far, three people have died.

The 35-year-old woman diagnosed in South Korea is a Chinese citizen who recently arrived in the country. She has been placed in isolation.

According to authorities in the city of Wuhan, China, 136 people have been diagnosed with pneumonia since the end of last month, including three who were diagnosed with the new coronavirus. All of those diagnosed with the illness visited Wuhan.

At least six Asian countries and three US airports have begun implementing precautionary measures to screen potentially infected arrivals for the virus.

Coronaviruses are typically spread between animals and people, and Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director and Chief Physician Li Gang told CCTV that he believes the disease is not particularly contagious person-to-person.

"Tthe infectivity of the new coronavirus is not strong," he said, adding that "the risk of continuous human-to-human transmission is low."

"With the implementation of our various prevention and control measures, the epidemic can be prevented and controlled."