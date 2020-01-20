MK Margi lambasts 'neighborhood bully' Liberman for snubbing Min. Miri Regev

MK Yakov Margi (Shas) on Monday night blasted the media for criticizing "everything" related to religious issues while providing a platform for liberal ideas.

"Just two weeks ago, the Chief Rabbi of Israel noted the statistics from Central Bureau of Statistics. Half a country, hypocritical and subjective, judged him harshly," Margi tweeted.

He also noted MK Avigdor Liberman's (Yisrael Beytenu) snub of Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud).

"When the neighborhood bully, who has kept an entire country stuck for an entire year, treats a minister in the State of Israel as if she were not human - it's over for him. I'm not asking 'why' anymore. I stopped because I gave up," he concluded.

On Saturday night, Liberman met Regev at the Channel 13 News studio.

Regev greeted Liberman with "shavua tov" (lit. good week, the greeting used to express good wishes for the coming week following the end of the Sabbath) as she entered the studio and he left, but Liberman refused to return the gesture, saying, "I only say shavua tov to human beings."

Regev responded: "What a terrible statement that is," pointing out that Liberman's party are "the people who want unity."