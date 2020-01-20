In the wake of indictment, Netanyahu taps Likud lawmakers Tzipi Hotovely, Ofir Akunis, Tzahi Hanegbi to take over ministerial portfolios.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu appointed a number of Likud lawmakers as ministers Monday, after promising not to retain ministerial portfolios while under indictment.

Three Likud lawmakers received ministerial portfolios Monday morning, including Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely, who was appointed Diaspora Affairs Minister; Regional Cooperation Minister Tzahi Hanegbi, who will now also serve as Minister of Agriculture; and Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis, who will now also serve as Labor and Welfare Minister.

The Diaspora Affairs portfolio, which was held by Naftali Bennett from 2015 until June 2019, was returned to Netanyahu after Bennett was fired from the cabinet last year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been vacant since November 2019, following the resignation of Uri Ariel (National Union); while the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services reverted to Netanyahu after the previous minister, Haim Katz, was indicted on fraud charges last August.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu ceased to serve in any ministerial position, save the premiership, in keeping with his agreement not to retain any ministerial portfolio while under indictment.

Netanyahu vowed not to retain any portfolio, while continuing to serve as premier, following a court petition by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel which called for Netanyahu to be barred from serving in any ministry while under indictment.

In addition to the three ministerial appointments, Deputy Interior Minister Meshulam Nahari (Shas) was appointed Deputy Labor and Welfare Minister, ending his term in the Interior Ministry.