Weekend storms raise Kinneret water level by five centimeters in a single day

Rainfall expected to continue after storms dumping water into Kinneret bring water level up by nearly two inches in one day.

Rainy weather over the weekend brought the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) up five centimeters (1.9") since Sunday, and currently stands at 210 meters (689 feet) and 66.5 centimeters (26.2") below sea level.

An additional 186.5 meters (612 feet) are needed before the lake reaches the upper red line signalling that it is full.

The storms are expected to continue throughout Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, there will be intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there may be isolated thunderstorms, especially in northern Israel. Snow will continue to fall on Mount Hermon, and the Judean Desert, Dead Sea, and coastal areas may see flooding. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.

Monday night will see intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there may still be thunderstorms, as well as flooding in the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and near the Dead Sea.

Towards Tuesday morning, there may be light snowfall in the northern and central mountains.

On Sunday, forecasters said there may be snow in Jerusalem as well.