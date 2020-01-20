Man killed in accident in Tel Aviv

A 65-year-old man was killed early Monday morning after his vehicle overturned on Route 20 near Hashalom interchange in Tel Aviv.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced him dead.

MDA paramedic Tom Grishin said, "When we arrived on the scene, we saw underneath the interchange a car upside down and a 65-year-old man trapped inside, unconscious with a severe multisystemic injury. During the rescue operations, we performed medical examinations in order to provide him with medical treatment but he was without signs of life and we had no choice but to pronounce him dead.

The accident is the second in several hours. Late Sunday night, a woman and a man in their 60s were killed when their car overturned on Highway 4 near the Yavne interchange.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene performed CPR operations on the two but eventually pronounced them dead.

It is believed the vehicle collided with a concrete barrier and overturned. Police are investigating the accident.

United Hatzalah volunteer Maksim Kolga, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said, "When I arrived at the scene I found a car that had driven into the safety barrier. Firefighters worked to extricate the people from the vehicle. Unfortunately due to the severity of injuries that they suffered they were pronounced dead at the scene."