Two women found dead in Jerusalem

Two women in their 20s were found unconscious near a tall commercial building in Jerusalem on Sunday night.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced them dead.

It is believed that the two women fell from a height for a reason that is unclear at this time.

Magen David Adom paramedics Shlomi Levy and Shalom Galil said, "When we arrived on the scene, we saw two young women in their 20s, not breathing and without a pulse. They were both suffering from severe multisystem injuries. We performed medical examinations and, after a short time, had to pronounce them both dead.”