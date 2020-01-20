Two dead in accident near Ashdod

Man and a woman in their 60s killed after their car crashes into safety rail on Highway 4 near Ashdod.

Two people, a man and a woman in their 60s, were killed on Sunday evening when their car crashed into a safety rail on Highway 4 near Ashdod.

Magen David Adom paramedics and United Hatzalah volunteers who arrived at the scene of the accident pronounced them dead.

United Hatzalah volunteer Maksim Kolga, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said, "When I arrived at the scene I found a car that had driven into the safety barrier. Firefighters worked to extricate the people from the vehicle. Unfortunately due to the severity of injuries that they suffered they were pronounced dead at the scene."

On Saturday night, one person was killed when a private vehicle and a truck collided on Highway 90 in the Gilboa region.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced the driver of the private vehicle dead. The driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, was evacuated in light condition to the Haemek Hospital in Afula.

Also on Saturday night, a 30-year-old woman was killed and five people were injured in an accident involving two vehicles on Route 5504 near the Eyal interchange.

Magen David Adom paramedics arrived at the scene and found the woman in critical condition and had no choice but to pronounce her dead at the scene.