Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to lead US delegation to Poland for Auschwitz ceremonies

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will lead the U.S. delegation to Poland for the ceremonies surrounding the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The events on the grounds of the former Nazi camp that will be held on Jan. 27, 2020, the anniversary of the Soviet army’s liberation of the camp in 1945, are hosted by the Republic of Poland and the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum.

In addition to Mnuchin, who is Jewish, the delegation includes U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher; U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft; U.S. Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Cherrie Daniels; Bonnie Glick, the deputy sdministrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development; U.S. Consul General in Krakow, Poland Patrick T. Slowinski; Thomas Rose, senior advisor to Vice President Michael R. Pence; and Ellie Cohanim, deputy special envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti- Semitism in the U.S. Department of State.