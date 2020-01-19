Watch: Israeli police uncover automatic weapons in PA village south of Jerusalem.

Three illegal firearms found hidden in PA village, concealed under a door, a mat, and torn up grass.

Israeli security forces located three illegal firearms in the Palestinian Authority town of Beit Fajar south of Jerusalem in a pre-dawn operation Sunday.

Border Police units seized three automatic weapons and arrested six suspects tied to the illegal weapons, a police spokesperson said Sunday afternoon. The weapons had been hidden outdoors, including one concealed under an old door, another hidden under a mat, and a third placed under a pile of torn up leaves and grass.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the IDF.

"Operations will continue in all areas in order to prevent terrorist attacks and seize illegal weapons," a police spokesperson said.

The Palestinian Authority 'Prisoners Club' confirmed the arrests, identifying the suspects as 23-year-old Ahmed Salti Thawabta, Anas Shaher Direya, Awni Taqatqa, Ahmed Taqatqa, Raghab Hussein Direya, and Younes Zaki Direya.

According to the PA media outlet WAFA, four other suspects were arrested in Azzoun, near the city of Qalqilya in Samaria.