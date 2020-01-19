Tags:impeachment
Pam Bondi says Senate will see through House's 'insufficient' impeachment
Trump legal adviser on impeachment Pam Bondi slams Democrats 'reckless obsession' with trying to derail the president.
Pam Bondi
Photo: Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaPam Bondi says Senate will see through House's 'insufficient' impeachment
Pam Bondi says Senate will see through House's 'insufficient' impeachment
Trump legal adviser on impeachment Pam Bondi slams Democrats 'reckless obsession' with trying to derail the president.
Pam Bondi
Photo: Reuters
Tags:impeachment
top