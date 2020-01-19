2nd lifeless body found in Israel in less than 7 hours

Body of 35-year-old man found in a field near Rehovot, hours after man found lifeless in Netanya stadium.

The body of a 35-year-old man was found in a field near Rehovot.

The man's body was found with no signs of life in a field near one of the bypass roads of Rehovot.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Aviran Sasson who was among the first responders at the scene said: "When I arrived at the scene I found a man lying on the ground with no signs of life. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of injuries that he sustained. Police have opened an investigation into the incident."

This is the second incident in which a dead body was found in the past seven hours.

Earlier on Sunday morning, just before 7:00 a.m. a man, also in his mid-thirties, was found lifeless in a stadium in Netanya.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ofir Roystone who was one of the first responders at the scene in Netanya said: "When I arrived at the scene I found a man who had no signs of life. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene and police opened an investigation into the incident."