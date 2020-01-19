'Sweet Heart' initiative in honor of terror victim's birthday

After her son's murder, Bat-Galim Shaer took on a unique project that calls on people to give something sweet to someone they don't know.

Bat-Galim Shaer, mother of Gilad Shaer, who, along with fellow teens Naftali Fraenkel and Eyal Yifrah, was murdered by Arab terrorists in 2014, described the “Matok Balev” (“Sweet Heart”) initiative that she has taken on since her son’s murder.

“It’s now the sixth year that we are doing the Matok Balev initiative. After what happened, when Gilad’s birthday came it was hard to think how to mark a birthday for one who is no longer with us. We decided to take something that Gilad loved to do - bake cakes - and we asked people to prepare something sweet and give it to someone they don’t know, and thus increase baseless love.”

“This thing, with its simplicity, caught on amazingly. We get social media shares in Israel and all over the world. We made flyers in 5 different languages, this thing is contagious.”

“People want to do good, and we praise this and are grateful.”