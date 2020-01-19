Jewish Home rabbi: It is permitted to violate agreement with Otzma Yehudit

Rabbi Eitan Eisman, one of the leading rabbis of the Jewish Home party, backed Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz's decision to violate his agreement with Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir and join the Yamina leader without including Otzma Yehudit.

In an interview with Kan Bet, Rabbi Eisman, the former head of the Tzvia school network, said that the chairman of the Jewish Home argued with the prime minister and initially refused to break the agreement he signed.

"Rabbi Peretz argued with the prime minister and tried to convince him that it is possible to run with Otzma and succeed. He told him: 'According to my projections we can succeed. I made him a promise and there is no reason for me to break it,'" Rabbi Eisman noted.

"I had no survey, I don't deal with that. As far as I understand none of the members of the Jewish Home could say there was another poll in favor of it," Rabbi Eisman added.

Rabbi Eisman said that at some point in the meeting Rabbi Peretz asked him and Rabbi Haim Druckman to decide, and they went to a side room and made the decision.

When interviewer Kalman Liebskind asked if it permissible to violate an agreement, Rabbi Eisman replied that from the standpoint of Jewish law, there are situations in which it is permissible to do so - as in the present case.